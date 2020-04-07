DEAN MACPHERSON: Covid-19 lockdown has an autocratic leaning

But what really took me by surprise was the visceral anger and hatred meted out in response to my tweet. It of course included the lazy and traditional responses by the twitter mob of, “Sit down!”, “Shut up!” and “I simply can’t!” to a more sinister retort proposing that I have my internet disconnected, which actually reinforces my point.

The second thing that grabbed my attention was the near uniform response by members of the media who piled on the bandwagon of emoticon, capital-lettered and exclamation-marked responses, seemingly unable or unwilling to actually interrogate the tweet and its content.

It was as if high treason had been committed to point out and warn of complacency in this time and to be on guard to any surrender on civil and economic liberties.

In my opinion, the reason for this rage-infused merry-go-round that many people found themselves on is that so many are invested in seeing the president succeed in the fight against Covid-19. This is a noble cause, but when it clouds your judgment to the point that any voice that may offer caution is seen as an enemy that must be dispatched immediately, we are on dangerous ground.

Its appears that we are seeing a drawing of the battle lines by many, that you are either simplistically for or against the government response to Covid-19.

Obedience beyond the virus

There is a dangerous narrative that has developed in broader sections of society that we must “all work together”, just as long as it is on the government’s terms. The truth is that we all have a role to play in this important fight. Some will focus on combating the virus, others on guarding civil liberties, and many more by simply staying at home. No individual’s contribution should be dismissed by anyone because then we will all fail.

This applies especially to those required to report the news in a fair and objective manner.

We should never be comfortable in handing over our rights in a situation such as we find ourselves in, where there are no checks and balances over those who have assumed control over our rights. This is not in the interests of any citizen, regardless of what your political beliefs are.

It would not be in anyone’s interest to wait until those restricted rights become personal, which is often the catalyst for society to respond.

So while the twitter mobs continue to circle and look for the next target that dares to disagree, let us remain on guard and hold those accountable who will determine what our country will look like after the lockdown.

Make no mistake, the biggest mountain this country will have to climb after the lockdown will be the shattered economy and rocketing unemployment that will beset us.

It will require the scaling back of the state, which has sought to control every aspect of our lives, from job-killing red tape, to cash-guzzling state-owned enterprises, an out-of-control public wage bill to feed its patronage machine, and the continued march towards prescribed assets.

If we want to get our economy kick-started and people back in employment, the fight to scale back the reach of the state and the rights they have suspended during this lockdown will be as important as the fight to defeat Covid-19.

• Macpherson is DA shadow trade and industry minister.