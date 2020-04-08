Eskom says will not approach government for more support

Debt-stricken power company Eskom told investors it does not need to approach the government for more support, even as a Covid-19-related national shutdown slashes revenue.

The company needs to raise R89bn this year and R56bn of that will come from an existing state bailout, CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim said on the call, according to investors who listened to it.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha declined to comment.

“After accounting for the R56bn of bailout funds committed this year, Eskom management estimates that it has R31bn of funding needs for this year,” said Ali Dhaloomal, a London-based credit research analyst at Bank of America. “Eskom doesn’t see the need to ask for additional state support at this point of time.”