National Eskom contracts with five global firms being scrutinised Deals with US firms WSP Global and Black and Veatch Corporation as well as Alstom, ABB and Teneo have been handed to the SIU

Eskom contracts with five international companies will be scrutinised by SA state investigators as part of a widening probe into graft at the debt-laden state-owned utility.

The probe will review agreements with North American engineering services firms WSP Global and Black & Veatch Corporation, as well as agreements with Alstom of France, Switzerland’s and Italian firm Teneo, Eskom said.