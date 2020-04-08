Companies COMPANY COMMENT Eskom needs political will and MTN a good prodding A report on the restructuring of the power utility is still under wraps BL PREMIUM

As the usually relentless barrage of news around Eskom disappears amid the nationwide lockdown, there’s a rare quiet moment to take stock of improvements at the utility.

With the entrance of new Eskom CEO André de Ruyter at the beginning of 2020, there has been a concerted effort to improve the operational issues at the utility.