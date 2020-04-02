National

BREAKING NEWS: SA Covid-19 cases increase to 1,462

02 April 2020 - 19:48 Genevieve Quintal
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The number of Covid-19 infections in SA has risen to 1,462, an increase of 82 from the previous day, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

“There has been quite an increase, but again with all of that increase we have indicated that there is a restraint in the numbers which we think is an impact of the lockdown,” Mkhize said.

Border closures and people staying in their homes and not mixing in large numbers have had a huge impact, he said. However, it was still early days.

“We are only just starting and our current projections are indicating that we need to still go out and find more and more of the people who could be positive in the community.

“We can fight this infection, we can fight Covid-19, we can actually defeat it, we need to flatten the curve.”

Mkhize did not report any new deaths but said they were investigating two reported deaths, and once the information was clarified he would provide the information.

Five Covid-19 deaths have been reported to date.

A total of 44,292 tests for SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, had been done in SA to date, the majority of them in the private sector.

Covid-19 has raced around the globe since it emerged in China in December.

By Thursday evening, more than 981,000 cases and 50,230 deaths had been reported in 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 cases are rising ‘slower than expected’

However, Zweli Mkhize warns it is too early to gauge the effect of the national lockdown
National
1 day ago

Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

The Saftu general secretary says he tried to have test for the coronavirus on Saturday but was turned away because he did not have a fever
National
6 hours ago

WATCH: Automotive industry in head-on collision with Covid-19

Business Day TV speaks to a panel of experts within the automotive industry about the effect of the lockdown
Economy
4 hours ago

Covid-19 tech needs blockchain, not carpet-bombing approach

There is a better way than the government’s track-and-trace program and centralised database, writes Co-Pierre Georg
Opinion
16 hours ago

Fikile Mbalula relaxes Covid-19 regulations for taxi industry

The minister has increased hours of operations and limits to passengers, as long they wear the provided masks
National
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Barbara Creecy gives go-ahead to mine on Western ...
National
2.
Fuel levies takes shine off record drop in petrol ...
National
3.
State is committed to upping salaries, says Senzo ...
National / Labour
4.
Eskom to declare force majeure on wind farms as ...
National
5.
SAA to provide charter flights to repatriate ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.