BREAKING NEWS: SA Covid-19 cases increase to 1,462
The number of Covid-19 infections in SA has risen to 1,462, an increase of 82 from the previous day, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.
“There has been quite an increase, but again with all of that increase we have indicated that there is a restraint in the numbers which we think is an impact of the lockdown,” Mkhize said.
Border closures and people staying in their homes and not mixing in large numbers have had a huge impact, he said. However, it was still early days.
“We are only just starting and our current projections are indicating that we need to still go out and find more and more of the people who could be positive in the community.
“We can fight this infection, we can fight Covid-19, we can actually defeat it, we need to flatten the curve.”
Mkhize did not report any new deaths but said they were investigating two reported deaths, and once the information was clarified he would provide the information.
Five Covid-19 deaths have been reported to date.
A total of 44,292 tests for SARS-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, had been done in SA to date, the majority of them in the private sector.
Covid-19 has raced around the globe since it emerged in China in December.
By Thursday evening, more than 981,000 cases and 50,230 deaths had been reported in 180 countries and regions around the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.