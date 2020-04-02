BREAKING NEWS: SA Covid-19 cases increase to 1,462

The number of Covid-19 infections in SA has risen to 1,462, an increase of 82 from the previous day, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday.

“There has been quite an increase, but again with all of that increase we have indicated that there is a restraint in the numbers which we think is an impact of the lockdown,” Mkhize said.

Border closures and people staying in their homes and not mixing in large numbers have had a huge impact, he said. However, it was still early days.

“We are only just starting and our current projections are indicating that we need to still go out and find more and more of the people who could be positive in the community.

“We can fight this infection, we can fight Covid-19, we can actually defeat it, we need to flatten the curve.”