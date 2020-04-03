SA health authority reviewing stance on masks for Covid-19

The provincial government posted detailed instructions on its website on how to make, use and clean masks. It called on households, the textile industry and civil society groups to make cloth masks.

The Western Cape said it devised its new guidance in consultation with independent scientists, including public health specialist Kerrin Begg of the Colleges of Medicine of SA.

"Given the global shortage of medical masks, a cloth mask, when used appropriately, can help," she said, emphasising that masks should not be considered a substitute for measures such as hand-washing, keeping a distance of two metres from other people and staying at home when ill with flu-like symptoms.

CDC medical officer Meredith McMorrow said scientists had been hesitant to make recommendations on the use of cloth masks as there was little data to guide them.

"Scientific research to date has mostly focused on the level of protection provided by N95 versus surgical mask or surgical mask vs cloth mask, but not cloth mask versus no mask," she said. McMorrow warned that wearing masks could provide a false sense of protection, and if they were used incorrectly could pose more of a risk to the user than not using one at all, not least of all because people wearing them tended to touch their faces more.

"The only potential benefit I see to a cloth mask is that it might prevent the person wearing it from spreading the virus by capturing droplet particles they expel when speaking, sneezing or coughing.

"The wearer wouldn’t be using the mask for personal protection, but to protect those around them. I believe that is why several scientists from Asia are encouraging the public to wear masks to reduce droplet spread from presymptomatic individuals," said McMorrow.

By Thursday, SA had 1,462 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Western Cape head of health Keith Cloete said there was increasing community transmission in the province, which accounted for 164 of its 393 cases to date.

Altogether 22 patients were in hospital, seven of whom were in intensive care. The numbers were rising.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za