SAA to provide charter flights to repatriate foreign citizens

Ailing state-owned airline SAA will be providing repatriation charter flights to various international destinations following the amendment to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The first of these chartered flights will be for the repatriation of German citizens to their home country, SAA business rescue practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said on Thursday.

There will be two flights leaving from Johannesburg to Munich, and Cape Town to Frankfurt on Friday.

The business rescue practitioners said negotiations are ongoing with other governments for the repatriation of their citizens.

SAA, one of several state-owned enterprises brought to its knees due to mismanagement by state capture, entered business rescue in 2019 after several years of operational losses and government bailouts that have weakened SA’s fiscal position.

In a bid to cut costs, the business rescue practitioners cut a number of international, regional and domestic flights from SAA's schedule. They also started the structuring process, which would see a number of job losses at the airline.

The practitioners have also asked for three extensions to finalise the rescue plan for the airline.