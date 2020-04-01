National / Labour

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected SA’s labour

Business Day TV talked to a panel of experts about the issues facing the country’s workers

01 April 2020 - 10:31 Business Day TV
Picture: KATERYNA KOM/123RF
Annual growth in SA’s formal labour sector rose marginally in the final quarter of 2019, driven by growth in community services and trade.

Business Day TV sat down with a panel of experts to discuss the country’s labour force outlook, within the context of the economic pressure SA faces due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Or listen to the full audio:

