Justice minister appoints SA’s first solicitor-general

Fhedzisani Pandelani will oversee all functions of the office of the state attorney, including its legislation policy and litigation strategy

02 April 2020 - 16:12 Claudi Mailovich
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: MDUDUZI MDZINGI
Fhedzisani Pandelani, chair of the Gauteng Liquor Board, has been appointed to act as SA’s first solicitor-general for two years by justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola. 

The newly created position of solicitor-general will oversee all litigation on behalf of the state and is the executive officer, and has control, of all offices of the state attorney. 

The ministry said tackling the ever-increasing state liability bill is an urgent priority, as well as empowering the offices of the state attorney to collect recoveries on behalf of the state from third parties. It also said the transformation of the legal profession, particularly in terms of briefing patterns, is imperative.

Pandelani, who has been appointed with immediate effect, will have to lead the office barely six months after Lamola told parliament it was in a “dire” situation, and plagued by poor performance, corruption, and a decentralised, uncoordinated structure. 

The position was created in the State Attorney Amendment Act, in 2014 but the act only came into operation in February this year. 

According to a statement released by the ministry of justice and correctional services on Thursday, the solicitor-general is also responsible for implementing policy relating to the functions of the offices of state attorney. This includes the co-ordination and management of all litigation on behalf of the state; briefing advocates; outsourcing legal work; initiating, defending and opposing legal matters; and implementing alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

“The state is frequently involved in various litigious matters, often at great expense to the fiscus. The appointment of a solicitor-general will greatly assist in transforming the state’s litigation strategy,” the statement released by Lamola’s office said. 

“The establishment of this office is historic. SA is fortunate to have many highly respected legal practitioners who expressed their interest in the acting appointment. With over 20 years’ experience, I believe that Mr Pandelani will provide the requisite leadership and expertise to help the office of the state attorney become more efficient and effective.” 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

