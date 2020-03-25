SHOT IN THE ARM
Rupert family wants R1bn in workers’ pockets
25 March 2020 - 05:10
Remgro chair Johann Rupert says the preferred route for the disbursement of his family’s R1bn donation to assist small businesses will be through Business Partners, a company he founded and co-owns.
He expects to finalise plans in the coming days.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now