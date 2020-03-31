Oppenheimer family trust to support SA’s besieged SMMEs

The Oppenheimer family have established a new trust, the SA Future Trust (SAFT), to disburse the family’s R1bn donation with the purpose of extending a financial lifeline to employees of small, medium-sized and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

The intention of the trust, which is expected to be operational on Friday, “is to create a structure that will extend direct financial support to SMME employees who are at risk of losing their jobs or will suffer a loss of income because of Covid-19,” the family said in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

“While coronavirus has separated us physically, it has united us in our shared humanity and identity as South Africans. We have faith in our collective ability to overcome this challenge and emerge stronger than before,” said Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer.

The purpose of SAFT will be to disburse funds by way of interest-free loans to employees of participating SMMEs over a five-year term, allowing businesses who are suffering from short-term cash-flow constraints to continue operations while retaining their employees.

Effectively, the SMMEs will apply to the banks for loans and the loans will be used to pay eligible employees’ salaries. The employees themselves will carry no liability and will not have to pay back the money.