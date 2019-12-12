Financial law enforcement partnership promises a crime-fighting revolution

The newly launched partnership between the country’s financial regulators, law enforcement agencies and a consortium of banks represents a sea change in the detection, investigation and prosecution of crime in SA.

In the past law enforcement reactively responded to potential criminal activity when suspicious transaction reports (STRs) were filed by banks and other financial institutions. The new model will entail that the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) proactively targets criminals.

If successful, the initiative will help to restore the public’s trust in SA’s compromised and ineffective law enforcement.

This will begin with the FIC in collaboration with other government agencies proactively profiling criminal activity and then requesting banks and other financial institutions to search for and provide information that meet the parameters.

The data will then be analysed and refined by specialist teams at the FIC.

“Then we bring law enforcement into the equation and say this is what we have found. Let’s work this into a product that they can use to issue warrants of arrest, execute asset forfeiture and take to court. We can obtain warrants to get bank statements under the FIC Act which we have already trialled successfully.

“So we are targeting a more responsive, collaborative and proactive approach,” says Christopher Malan, executive manager for compliance and prevention at the FIC.

The organisation will oversee the activity of the partnership formally launched on Tuesday between financial regulators and banks, referred to as the SA Anti-Money-Laundering Integrated Task Force (Samlit).

Thus far 22 banks, including all SA’s largest ones, have agreed to co-operate after months of negotiations and planning involving senior executives from the National Treasury, Reserve Bank, Prudential Authority, the SA Revenue Service and the FIC.

The initiative is part of a broader global effort to deal with crime at the direction of the Financial Action Taskforce (FATF), an intergovernmental body established in 1989 to co-ordinate anti-money-laundering efforts across countries.

Samlit follows similar initiatives that have been launched recently in the US, the UK, Australia and Singapore.

“Countries recognise that more needs to be done to combat financial crimes, so the FATF has asked member countries to come up with more solutions on how this can be achieved,” says Malan.

Unlike the Western world, where curtailing the financing of terrorism is the priority, Samlit has developed a list of priorities for the local market given the country’s endemic levels of corruption.

“We have identified priorities: corruption and fraud in the public and private sector is the obvious starting point, including the use of ponzi and pyramid schemes that fleece the public. We have also put on the agenda wildlife trafficking, as well as cybercrime,” says Malan.

He is confident the public will begin to see progress in the fight against crime.

“We want tangible investigative, prosecutorial and forfeiture success,” says Malan.

