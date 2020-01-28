Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Your P@55w0rd is obsolete, time to rethink your personal cyber security Cyber crime costs the global economy $2.9m every minute and 80% of these attacks are password related, writes Kate Thompson Ferreira BL PREMIUM

According to research done by password management tool LastPass, the average person has more than 190 passwords to keep straight. One hundred and ninety.

It sounds as if it’s an implausible and impossible number until you start to tally up your daily use accounts (personal and work e-mails, social networking sites and so on) and then add in the ones you use less often, plus any online shop you’ve ever purchased from, any subscriptions and memberships you have, and any old accounts you’ve let go dormant. Is your MySpace account still out there in the dusty corners of the web? How about Blogger, Hotmail or Flickr?