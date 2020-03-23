Covid-19 is biggest crisis faced in SA in 26 years, DA says as it welcomes lockdown

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the the measures announced by Ramaphosa were important in SA's efforts to combat the spread of the virus.

He said the DA welcomed the announcement of a Solidarity Fund to support the vulnerable in the wake of this crisis, and thanked the patriotic South Africans who had made donations to it.

“Locking down our country and deploying the SANDF is something no South African would ever want to see in peacetime, but given the severity of our challenge it is absolutely the right thing to do.

“The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives, and to some of the liberties of our democratic society,” Steenhuisen said.

He said three weeks of drastic measures could save many lives and buy the country “critical time” for healthcare professionals to deal with the unfolding crisis.

"What is important right now is that every South African recognises the gravity of the situation. This is not something that happens far away and to other people. It is not something that might happen to us somewhere down the line. It is here already, and the full impact will hit us very soon,” Steenhuisen said.

“It will test our healthcare system and it will test our ability to withstand an economic onslaught like nothing before. But above all, it will test the resolve of our people, and this is where we can take great strength,” Steenhuisen said.

Blade Nzimande, general secretary of the SACP, which forms part of the tripartite alliance with the ANC, welcomed the measures announced by Ramaphosa.

