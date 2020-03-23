Covid-19 is biggest crisis faced in SA in 26 years, DA says as it welcomes lockdown
‘The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives,’ says DA leader John Steenhuisen
Political parties have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a nationwide lockdown, with the DA saying the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest crisis the country has faced in 26 years.
On Monday evening Ramaphosa announced the 21-day lockdown, which will take effect at midnight on Thursday.
He announced a range of measures aimed to cushion SA's economy. He also announced the deployment of the army to help enforce the measures.
SA has been in a national state of disaster for more than a week, but in this time the infection rate has risen dramatically. More than 400 people have tested positive for Covid-19, the bulk in Gauteng.
Gauteng is SA's most populous province and the country's economic hub. Ramaphosa has taken a nonpartisan approach in combating the spread of the virus, and has met political parties represented in the national assembly as part of the government's response to the crisis.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the the measures announced by Ramaphosa were important in SA's efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
He said the DA welcomed the announcement of a Solidarity Fund to support the vulnerable in the wake of this crisis, and thanked the patriotic South Africans who had made donations to it.
“Locking down our country and deploying the SANDF is something no South African would ever want to see in peacetime, but given the severity of our challenge it is absolutely the right thing to do.
“The threat of this virus is akin to a wartime situation, and this requires of each of us to make sacrifices in our daily lives, and to some of the liberties of our democratic society,” Steenhuisen said.
He said three weeks of drastic measures could save many lives and buy the country “critical time” for healthcare professionals to deal with the unfolding crisis.
"What is important right now is that every South African recognises the gravity of the situation. This is not something that happens far away and to other people. It is not something that might happen to us somewhere down the line. It is here already, and the full impact will hit us very soon,” Steenhuisen said.
“It will test our healthcare system and it will test our ability to withstand an economic onslaught like nothing before. But above all, it will test the resolve of our people, and this is where we can take great strength,” Steenhuisen said.
Blade Nzimande, general secretary of the SACP, which forms part of the tripartite alliance with the ANC, welcomed the measures announced by Ramaphosa.