SA Covid-19 infections at more than 400

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen to 402, up by 128 since Sunday, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced.

The Northern Cape has also recorded its first case, Mkhize said on Monday.

This means that all nine provinces have been infected.

Gauteng has the highest number of infections — 207 — followed by the Western Cape with 100. KwaZulu-Natal has 60 cases, the Free State 13, Mpumalanga nine, Limpopo and North West four each, and Northern Cape and Eastern Cape two each.

The announcement of the new cases comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Monday night following a meeting with the national command council.

Ramaphosa will give an update on measures to be taken to try to curb the spread of the virus. He was meant to address the nation on Sunday but that was postponed to Monday.