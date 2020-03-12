Cabinet adopts bill for compensation cover for domestic workers

The cabinet has approved the submission of three bills to parliament, one of which proposes the inclusion of domestic workers in the coverage of compensation for occupational diseases and injuries.

The other two bills deal with road traffic, including the prohibition of drinking and driving, and municipal demarcations.

The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Bill provides for the inclusion of domestic workers as employees qualifying for benefits under the act and for the improvement of compensation benefits for employees in general.

The draft amendment bill also proposes a rehabilitation and re-integration framework of injured and/or diseased workers into the workplace.

The National Road Traffic Amendment Bill, which was approved by the cabinet proposes, among other things, to prohibit alcohol consumption by drivers. Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said at a post-cabinet media briefing on Thursday that the government wants to strengthen laws against driving under the influence to reduce the carnage on the roads.

Already, the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act signed into law last year made it illegal for motorists to drink and drive, with the new legal blood-alcohol limit becoming 0% from June 2020.

The bill also covers regulations for the driving school industry, proposing appropriate standards under which learner drivers must be taught.

“It also deals with fraud and corruption within the road traffic environment' increases penalties for those who fail to comply with traffic rules; and proposes national number plate legislation,” Mthembu said.

He said the bill also proposes streamlining the powers of the minister of transport and those of provincial MECs.

The Local Government: Municipal Demarcation Bill, once promulgated, will repeal the current Local Government: Municipal Demarcation Act. The bill provides for, among other things, the establishment and operations of the Municipal Demarcation Board; and the criteria and procedures for the determination and redetermination of municipal and ward boundaries. The bill also proposes the establishment of an appeals authority.

