Commuter chaos in Western Cape as Eskom cuts power

There are no trains operating in the Western Cape after Eskom cut power mid-afternoon on Thursday, citing non-payment of bills by passenger rail agency Prasa.

Commuters were stranded on trains that had to limp back to stations on emergency power and passengers were denied entry to train stations. The trains will not run again on Thursday, and it is not yet known whether the service will be restored by Friday.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalala said the situation is due to “Prasa-Eskom matters”.

“Prasa has suspended its service,” Prasa’s acting regional manager Raymond Maseko told Cape Talk. “This is due to Eskom cutting power to our main supply system in Cape Town, citing non-payment of fees that are due.”

Maseko said the whole Western Cape network has been suspended with immediate effect. “All stations will be closed. No tickets will be sold. Trains are being removed from the section using other means of traction.”

He said commuters who were on the trains when the power was cut were taken to the nearest stations and alternative transport was provided.