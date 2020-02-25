Mkhwebane could cite ‘conflict of interest’ to prevent removal, says Ramaphosa
The president’s argument is contained in an affidavit filed in the public protector's court bid to block parliamentary inquiry
25 February 2020 - 20:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concern that the public protector could “create a conflict of interest” as a reason to shield herself from being suspended or removed from office.
This is Ramaphosa’s argument set out in an explanatory affidavit filed in the Western Cape High Court in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to block parliament’s inquiry into her fitness to hold office. The public protector wants proceedings, which have already begun in parliament, to be halted, pending her main challenge to the unconstitutionality of the process.
