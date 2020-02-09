UNPROFITABLE ROUTES
State prying into SAA plan may derail business rescue
09 February 2020 - 23:23
Any attempt by the government to intervene in the efforts by independent business experts to rescue state-owned airline SAA from financial ruin by preventing their decision to stop flights on most domestic routes could derail the process.
SAA is in business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection aimed at rehabilitating a financially distressed company. The airline has reported several years of operational losses and absorbed billions of rand in government bailouts.
