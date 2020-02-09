National UNPROFITABLE ROUTES State prying into SAA plan may derail business rescue BL PREMIUM

Any attempt by the government to intervene in the efforts by independent business experts to rescue state-owned airline SAA from financial ruin by preventing their decision to stop flights on most domestic routes could derail the process.

SAA is in business rescue, a form of bankruptcy protection aimed at rehabilitating a financially distressed company. The airline has reported several years of operational losses and absorbed billions of rand in government bailouts.