CAROL PATON: SAA decision shows up the Treasury as not so treasured by the ANC's hundred The party's economic elite has lost its hold and this has deep implications for the 1994 compact

So in the end it was a little more than 100 people at the ANC’s national lekgotla who decided that the rest of us must put another R10bn-R20bn into SAA.

There are many dimensions to the national airline story and a precipitous collapse would not be a good thing. But how it will be restructured, what it will cost, the extent to which it is downscaled, and the potential for its ultimate disposal — which must surely be the end game — is essential information that must inform decision-making.