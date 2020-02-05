National SAA job cuts to be fast-tracked Business rescue practitioners say retrenchments are now under consideration but the airline cannot afford the mandatory 60-day consultation process BL PREMIUM

The business rescue practitioners of SAA have told employees that they intend to expedite retrenchments at the troubled airline.

In a meeting with employee representatives on Tuesday, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said retrenchments were now under consideration but the company could not afford the mandatory 60-day consultation process, prescribed by the Labour Relations Act.