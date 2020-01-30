National SAA to cancel more flights to save money Both domestic and international flights will be affected by the cancellations BL PREMIUM

SAA has announced that it will again look at cancelling and consolidating local and international flights where there is low demand, to save money.

According to a travel advisory issued on Thursday on SAA's website, the airline was cancelling a number of domestic flights from Johannesburg to Durban, Johannesburg to Cape Town and from Johannesburg to East London.