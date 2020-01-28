National NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC’s expropriation proposal à la Zimbabwe is likely to prompt court challenges Ironically, the ANC insists its plan to let the government decide on compensation will prevent chaos BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s surprise proposal to amend a bill to give the executive more power to decide whether the state will pay for land it expropriates is set to prompt more legal challenges.

This is amid fears that SA’s land reform process will degenerate and all but mirror Zimbabwe’s chaotic attempts to address skewed land ownership patterns dating back to the colonial era. The uncertainty around land reform will undoubtedly deter investors, derail efforts to revive SA’s struggling economy and threaten food security.