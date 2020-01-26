DA report ‘clears’ youth leader Luyolo Mphithi of Schweizer-Reneke race furore

The DA on Sunday remained mum on the outcome of its internal investigation into the party's role in the racial furore that erupted in Schweizer-Reneke, but said it will return to the small North West town to give feedback to the community.

Business Day, however, understands from senior sources that Luyolo Mphithi, the DA youth leader at the heart of the furore, has been cleared in the report and that blame for the election loss has been shifted to the party’s communication and campaign strategy.

The party’s federal executive committee met over the weekend and unanimously accepted the report compiled by the party’s deputy federal chair, Refiloe Nt’sekhe, and Dirk Smit, the speaker of the Cape Town city metro.

The DA’s reaction to a picture that purportedly showed black children and white children separated by race at a school took place before the facts of the situation were established.

As a result, the DA was punished heavily at the polls by white Afrikaans voters in response to the incident, which saw a teacher suspended by North West education MEC Sello Lehari — a decision that was later overturned by the labour court in Johannesburg.

The incident in Schweizer-Reneke was said to have been the last straw for white Afrikaans voters countrywide, and resulted in the DA losing votes to the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). The FF+ grew its electoral support significantly and has continued to eat into DA votes in by-elections.

The most recent by-election defeat the DA suffered was about two weeks ago — in Schweizer-Reneke, where the party lost a ward to the FF+.

The sentiment was that the voters in the town had still not forgiven the party.

It is unclear who will be held responsible for the bungle, as the party no longer has the same leadership it had in the run-up to the elections when the saga played itself out.