POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cabinet lekgotla to lay the groundwork for state of the nation address
26 January 2020 - 16:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his executive will hold a two-day lekgotla this week in preparation for February’s state of the nation address.
This comes a little more than a week after the governing ANC held its lekgotla, where state-owned enterprises dominated discussions.
