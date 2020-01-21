National Eskom in crisis but can be fixed, says CEO André de Ruyter De Ruyter aims to present his plan to restore the integrity of operational assets by end-January BL PREMIUM

Eskom’s new CEO André de Ruyter has nailed his colours to the mast of improving the utility’s operational performance in the short term and expects to present a plan to its board by the end of January.

The plan will lay out his steps to restore the "integrity of its operational assets".