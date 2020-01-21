Eskom in crisis but can be fixed, says CEO André de Ruyter
De Ruyter aims to present his plan to restore the integrity of operational assets by end-January
21 January 2020 - 20:00
UPDATED 21 September 2020 - 23:40
Eskom’s new CEO André de Ruyter has nailed his colours to the mast of improving the utility’s operational performance in the short term and expects to present a plan to its board by the end of January.
The plan will lay out his steps to restore the "integrity of its operational assets".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.