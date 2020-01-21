National ANC eases way for independent power producer programme Party endorses market-friendly approach to energy crisis, including procurement by metros BL PREMIUM

The ANC has endorsed a market-friendly approach to the problem of SA’s energy shortage, including allowing municipalities to procure their own energy, expanding the independent power producer (IPP) programme and freeing up regulations around self-generation by business.

This is according to a report, seen by Business Day, from the commission on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and the economic growth strategy at the party’s two-day lekgotla, which ended on Monday.