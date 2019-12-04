National

Desmond Tutu admitted to hospital

04 December 2019 - 23:48 Agency Staff
Desmond Tutu. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP
Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital in Cape Town “for treatment of a stubborn infection”, his office said on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old Nobel laureate  was last hospitalised in September 2018 for a series of tests and discharged after two weeks. 

Speaking through the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation on Wednesday, his wife Leah said: “Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital for treatment of a stubborn infection.  He has been hospitalised several times over the past few years for treatment of a similar condition.”

Tutu was hospitalised four times in 2016 and underwent minor surgery for a persistent infection linked to his prostate cancer treatment.

The  figure has retired from public life. He appeared in good health earlier in 2019 when he met Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby Archie, who were visiting the region.

In October he celebrated the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory in Cape Town.

AFP, Staff Writer

