TRC: the struggle for justice continues

Twenty-three years ago, a scarlet-robed Desmond Tutu bowed his head and wept, people fainted, and cries of anguish rent the air in a packed East London City Hall as the first victims of apartheid’s grotesque death machine gave voice to their pain. The emotional thunderclap delivered by the cry of ANC activist Fort Calata’s widow, Nomonde, at the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in April 1996 echoed over the country’s radios.

Among the first of thousands of surviving victims to testify was Babalwa Mhlauli: she was just eight years old in 1985 when her father, Sicelo Mhlauli, one of the "Cradock Four" alongside Calata, was hacked to death — and his severed hand mockingly displayed in a bottle at a Port Elizabeth police station to terrify anti-apartheid detainees.

On May 30, after a nine-year battle with the justice department, the SA History Archive (SAHA) will begin the process of making public a database of victims (the commission identified 21,748).

The database consists of six linked datasets that include information about events leading up to victimisation, violations committed, witnesses and all people connected to the acts. It will allow further analysis of this dark recess of SA’s history — including, for example, determination of patterns of abuse during apartheid.