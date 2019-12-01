National Shaun Abrahams says president faces court battle for reversing NPA appointments Former prosecutions boss says he believes officials were treated unfairly BL PREMIUM

Former prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams says the justice officials whose appointments to senior posts were reversed by President Cyril Ramaphosa were “victims of collateral damage” in the takeover from Jacob Zuma.

In response to court challenges launched by three justice officials against Ramaphosa’s decision to reverse their National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appointments, Abrahams said he did not believe Ramaphosa could legally rescind the appointments “without resorting to the courts”.