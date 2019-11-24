Lindiwe Sisulu’s proposal to top-slice municipal grants slammed

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu is on a collision course with local government if she goes ahead with a proposal to allow national government to top-slice municipal grants to pay for arrear water debts.

Sisulu said last week that her department was exploring legal measures which would enable top-slicing to occur. But the SA Local Government Association (Salga) is strongly opposed to the idea.

Municipalities are estimated to owe R14.9bn to water boards and other water entities largely because people are not paying for their water usage. They will receive about R45bn in various conditional grants in the 2019/20 financial year.

Municipal grants

Sisulu said in a written reply to a question by DA MP Emma Powell that top-slicing would entail diverting a percentage (3%-5%) of municipal grants to municipalities with arrears debt and diverting this money to the department to reduce their outstanding debt for water.

“For the top-slicing to be implemented, parliament would have to approve the top-slicing of all the municipal grants,” Sisulu said. She noted that the total water debt increased by R1.7bn from March 2018 to September 2018 and a further R1.8bn from September 2018 to September 2019.

Salga’s head of infrastructure and spatial transformation, Jean de la Harpe, said the local government association does not support the top-slicing of municipal grants as a means to solve the debt problem.

“While we strongly support the view that those who can afford to pay, must pay for the services they use, the top-slicing of grants is not the solution. Grants are carefully designed to support the poor, both through the equitable share and through the various infrastructure grants. Local government’s share of nationally raised revenue is designed to fill the gap where communities cannot afford to pay for services. Top-slicing these grants would effectively top-slice funds allocated to the poorest of the poor.”

De la Harpe noted that the debt owed to municipalities is in excess of R165.5 bn, of which about R50.2bn is for water services. This debt is owed by households, businesses and government.

“Top-slicing funds from municipalities’ grants is not only unsustainable, it is also unfair, particularly because those grants already are insufficient to cover the full costs of services to poor communities.

“The growing levels of household consumer debt every year are a result of both non-payment of services by those who can afford to pay, and a direct result of poverty and lack of affordability. Towards addressing non-payment, the Salga national executive took a decision that all municipalities should urgently and aggressively enforce credit control management measures.”