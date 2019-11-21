National

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: National powder keg: SAA and Eskom’s struggles

A discussion about the state of our state-owned entities

21 November 2019 - 16:13 Mudiwa Gavaza
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in SA.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Carol Paton, writer at large for Business Day and Natasha Marrian, deputy editor of Financial Mail. The discussion begins with SAA. Paton gives an update of the current situation, explaining the progress made by the airline’s management and labour representatives in trying to resolve the situation.

Paton and Marrian agree that the issues at SAA need to be resolved or else the state has to reassess the strategic value of a national carrier. Given the issues in the country’s greater public transport system, how important is it really for South Africans?

In the second half of the show, the discussion shifts to Eskom for which Nampak CEO, Andre de Ruyter, has just been appointed as the power utility’s new CEO.

The new leader has a tough job ahead, with his appointment having already been met with some opposition. Paton says this is largely to do with De Ruyter’s lack of engineering experience, and also his race.

