Solidarity asks court to put SAA in business rescue

Trade union Solidarity lodged court papers on Thursday requesting that SAA be placed in business rescue.

The Companies Act allows trade unions to bring such an application.

The union said that it was acting on behalf of its members within the SAA group, but also on behalf of its members in public enterprises in all sectors in the SA economy and on behalf of every South African who pays tax.

“The crisis in SAA not only threatens the jobs of SAA employees, it threatens all workers and taxpayers. Solidarity’s members are also ordinary workers who pay a portion of their hard-earned money as taxes. We also act on behalf of the approximately 500,000 members of the Solidarity Movement who faithfully pay their taxes,” Solidarity’s COO Dirk Hermann said.

“They cannot allow their tax money to be constantly misused to subsidise struggling, ineffective state enterprises.”

Solidarity had previously planned to bring such an application but was encouraged by former CEO Vuyani Jarana and the department of public enterprises not to do so.