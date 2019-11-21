National

De Ruyter leading Eskom is not anti-transformation, says presidency

The comments follow criticism that a black person was not appointed

21 November 2019 - 13:55 Linda Ensor
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The appointment of a white person — Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter — as Eskom CEO does not indicate a reversal of government’s commitment to transformation, minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said  Thursday.

Mthembu was briefing the media on the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

“Those who are screaming and saying ‘why not a black candidate’ ... indeed, black candidates have had an opportunity so this is not a reversal of the standing policy of government on transformation. None whatsoever.

“If you look at the boards of all our entities, if you look at the people we appoint to senior positions, we ensure that the spread of people in our country is represented,” Mthembu said. “We are fully behind the appointment of Andre de Ruyter. This is in no way undermining transformative activities that we have undertaken as government.” 

The government wanted to appoint the right person for the job, he said, noting that the Eskom board had presented government with its two best candidates. A government team had examined the work of the board and confirmed its findings.

“Mr de Ruyter brings to the position significant international experience; extensive experience of dealing with governments and regulators in a variety of jurisdictions; turnaround skills based on rigorous cost cutting, margin improvements, and organisational restructuring; a track record of delivering sustainable profits and value for stakeholders; strong strategy and execution competence with a strategic focus on conceptualising; and integrating corporate operating models and strategic delivery,” Mthembu said.

“The cabinet believes that Mr de Ruyter will work with the leadership of Eskom to drive the proposed Eskom interventions as spelt out in the Eskom paper entitled “Roadmap for Eskom in a Reformed Electricity Supply Industry”.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC bigwigs

The new Eskom CEO’s views on industrial policy and manufacturing align with those of the governing party
Opinion
22 hours ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: A ray of light unions abhor

Should Andre de Ruyter restore Eskom to operational health, he may just break the unions’ hegemony and cost them many millions in union dues
Opinion
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Solidarity asks court to put SAA in business ...
National
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa assures that local business ...
National
3.
De Ruyter leading Eskom is not ...
National
4.
Municipal support body CEO Ntandazo Vimba arrested
National

Related Articles

Bond yields reflect doubt about Andre de Ruyter heading Eskom

Economy

Eskom’s Andre de Ruyter no stranger to struggling companies

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: Andre de Ruyter a shoo-in for ANC bigwigs

Opinion / Columnists

Surprise CEO for Eskom announced

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.