SAA wants labour court to step in over crippling strike
Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia says demands relating to the current restructuring of SAA were not part of the initial dispute
19 November 2019 - 15:40
Embattled national carrier SAA says it will approach the labour court on an urgent basis to interdict the additional demands tabled by striking unions at the company.
At a media briefing in Johannesburg on Tuesday, acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said the demands such as those pertaining to the current restructuring of the airline, were not part of the initial dispute with the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa).
