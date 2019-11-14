National

SAA cancels most flights for Friday and Saturday as strike looms

14 November 2019 - 07:24 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SAA, the state-owned airline that is facing a strike that may threaten its very existence, says it has cancelled “nearly all” its flights for Friday and Saturday.

In an e-mail statement issued late on Wednesday night, SAA said its key objective is to “minimise the impact of disruptions” for customers. The action was made necessary after the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said they would embark on industrial action “notwithstanding SAA’s repeated overtures” for them to “acknowledge the severity of the current situation facing the airline”.

SAA nonexecutive director Martin Kingston said in parliament on Wednesday the airline could not withstand a strike, which could cost it R50m a day. The crisis-hit airline got a lifeline from the government in October, with the state announcing it would settle R9.2bn in loans that SAA could not roll over because commercial banks won’t lend to it. 

“We are putting our customers first and regret the inevitable inconvenience that these cancellations may cause our customers. However, by acting proactively, SAA can certainly help customers find alternatives,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said in the statement.

Flights operated by partner airlines such as SA Express, Mango and SA Airlink won’t be affected by the cancellations, SAA said.

SAA cannot withstand a strike, nonexecutive director Kingston says

Martin Kingston says that despite having received substantial support from the state in 2019, SAA needs more funding to continue operations
National
20 hours ago

Embattled SAA announces job cuts as strike looms

Airline continues to burn through R500m a month despite efforts to turn it around
National
2 days ago

Revamp could save broke SAA R700m

The company is due to meet unions about its plan to offload 944 jobs
National
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA must fasten its seat belts — it’s going to get ugly

Management at the national carrier have botched retrenchments and mangled a wage deal
National
1 day ago

SAA says it's starting restructuring that may cut its workforce by a fifth

The airline has launched a section 189 consultation process, says acting CEO Zuks Ramasia
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
SAA cancels most flights for Friday and Saturday ...
National
2.
Diabetes rates soar in SA
National / Health
3.
Broke SAA ‘at the precipice’ and will not survive ...
National
4.
African Development Bank has $115bn more for ...
National

Related Articles

Sacca and Numsa to embark on ‘mother of all strikes’ at SAA

National / Labour

Embattled SAA announces job cuts as strike looms

National

SAA cannot withstand a strike, nonexecutive director Kingston says

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA must fasten its seat belts — it’s going to get ugly

National

SAA says it's starting restructuring that may cut its workforce by a fifth

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.