Jacob Zuma not to blame for trial delays, argue lawyers Former president's application for leave to appeal will be heard on November 22

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers say the high court that dismissed his court bid to permanently stop his corruption prosecution was wrong to find that he was equally responsible for the delays in his trial.

“The high court ought to have found that only the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] is constitutionally obliged to ensure that Mr Zuma’s prosecution was brought within a reasonable time as required by the constitution,” Zuma’s lawyers argue in a 25-page leave to appeal application filed at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.