Populists find rich pickings among fans who don’t care about truth

As with Derek Hanekom’s defamation suit against Zuma for labelling him “an enemy agent”, judicial rulings will have little affect if Zuma and Malema are not deemed culpable by the court of public opinion. In both cases their supporters will probably never be swayed by the evidence, or the lack of it, but will continue to imagine that dark, unexplained conspiracies and enemy agents are responsible for all their tribulations.

The rapid spread of populism is often ascribed to a lack of discernment or fact-checking on social media, where feelings regularly trump facts. But it is also the outcome of the rise of identity politics. Organising more by differences (gender, ethnicity, sexuality) than by commonalities has fragmented the Left, while simultaneously in the West propelling greater numbers — including the disenchanted white working and middle classes — towards the populist Right.

Perhaps the clearest theme that unites the trio of major global populists — Trump, Johnson and Vladimir Putin — is the claim of a betrayal by elites of a glorious past, allied to a promise to make their nations “great again”. All three, outlandishly, exemplify the elites of their respective countries (multimillionaire Trump, old Etonian Johnson and the ex-KGB officer Putin.)

“The betrayal of elites is the linchpin of every reactionary story,” wrote Mark Lilla in The Shipwrecked Mind, a lucid study of this rightward swing. “The reactionary mind is a shipwrecked mind. Where others see the river of time flowing as it always has, the reactionary sees the debris of paradise drifting past his eyes.” He adds: “The militancy of his nostalgia is what makes the reactionary a distinctly modern figure, not a traditional one.”

In SA, our closest equivalent is AfriForum, fostering Afrikaner identity politics with increasing stridency. In court in August it defended the right to display the old SA flag. Whether the Equality Court was right to define “gratuitous displays” of the old flag as hate speech is quite separate from the disingenuous boast from AfriForum that it was “fighting for freedom”. Denying any love for the old flag, AfriForum asserted that seeing it would help us, “reflect on how far we have moved as a nation”.

Old flag

Now Ernst Roets, AfriForum’s head of policy, even claims: “The underlying issue here is the culture war waged by the ruling elite of this country,” contending that “the added bonus is totalitarianism” — eerily echoing exactly the kind of paranoia displayed by white supremacist in the US and Europe.

Flags are habitually the focus of intense nationalist fervour. So the old flag AfriForum is so keen to protect was not nearly nationalist enough for its precursors. In 1926 then interior minister DF Malan (later the first National Party prime minister) formally proposed a radically different flag, similar to the old Boer ensign, eliminating imperial symbols and the Union Jack. Such was the hostility provoked by this proposal that many feared the renewed animosity between English speakers and Afrikaner nationalists might even unravel the union itself, then barely 16 years old.