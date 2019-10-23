National The transition to 100% renewable power is simply ‘unstoppable’ Renewable energy already accounts for 20% of the power mix in 75% of the world where it has reached the ‘tipping point’ in terms of cost BL PREMIUM

Imagine, if you will, that SA’s fleet of 15 coal-fired power stations vanished into thin air overnight.

To meet the country’s minimum power requirement or “base-load demand” of about 23,500MW on any given work week, SA would have a number of replacement options to urgently consider.