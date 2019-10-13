Red-tape and costs bar businesses and farmers from small-scale power generation
13 October 2019 - 17:17
The potential for the self-generation of electricity by businesses and farmers to relieve Eskom’s supply constraints remains largely untapped, five months after the government gave the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) the go-ahead to process applications.
Many applications have been rejected for failing to meet Nersa’s requirements, while others, such as farmers, have found the process so enormously expensive that they have opted for small own-use installations of less than 1MW.
