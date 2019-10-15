National Jacob Zuma’s appeal is doomed to fail, say prosecutors Former president manages to have his prosecution for corruption delayed until April 2020 BL PREMIUM

Prosecutors in Jacob Zuma’s corruption case have criticised the former president’s bid to appeal against an earlier court order. They dismissed his attempt to have charges against him dropped permanently, saying it was doomed to fail.

Zuma is facing corruption charges relating to alleged bribes of R500,000 a year from French arms company Thales in exchange for his political protection from any investigation of SA’s 1990s deal to buy European military equipment.