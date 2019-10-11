Judges dismiss Jacob Zuma’s claims that prosecution was too tainted to go ahead

Three high court judges have dismissed former President Jacob Zuma’s claims that his corruption prosecution was too tainted by political interference to go ahead.

In a unanimous 76-page ruling delivered on Friday morning, the high court in Pietermaritzburg found that there was “no evidence” that former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) acting head Mokotedi Mpshe’s 2007 decision to reinstate corruption charges against Zuma was politically motivated.

Mpshe had reversed that decision in 2009, on the basis that the so-called spy tape recordings of former Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy and former NPA boss Bulelani Ngcuka discussing the timing when Zuma should be charged, in relation to the ANC’s 2007 electoral conference, showed that there had been political interference in Zuma’s prosecution.

His decision was overturned in court, and judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Esther Steyn have now effectively reiterated their support for that decision.

“In our view, no case has been made before us that Mr Mpshe’s decision to initially charge Mr Zuma was in any way politically motivated.”

As a result, the judges said, the appeal court’s decision on the spy tapes case “paved the way for Mr Zuma to have his day in court something which he is alleged to have expressed”.