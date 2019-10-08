National NEWS ANALYSIS: Zumas united in playing the victim card BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane may have had very different styles of giving evidence at the Zondo inquiry, but their testimonies have been united in two aspects: a strong denial that they have done anything to warrant the multiple allegations levelled against them, and a deep sense that they have been victimised.

Duduzane Zuma’s two-day testimony before the inquiry chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, ended on Tuesday with the 35-year-old, who has been in business with the Guptas for more than a decade, asking to address SA so he could tell its citizens: "I am not corrupt".