Economy ECONOMIC council Ramaphosa team will have to get past alliance Economists and analysts question whether advisory body will be able to do anything for economic policy implementation BL PREMIUM

It has taken President Cyril Ramaphosa seven months to establish the economic advisory council he had mooted during his February state of the nation address.

Now questions have been raised over whether another talk shop to boost the country’s ailing economy will be a waste of time in the prevailing political environment.