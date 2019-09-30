EDITORIAL: Another day, another advisory council

SA is not the only country to have such a council. Perhaps the best-known one is in the US, which dates back to the 1940s and whose past chairs include Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, both of whom have also headed the US Federal Reserve. Its objectives are similar to Ramaphosa’s council in that, in addition to advising the president on macroeconomic policy, it seeks to ensure departments act in line with the objective of the executive.

There is a pressing need for this in SA, where different arms of the state often seem to work, almost intentionally, to sabotage what government says it wants to achieve.



One glaring example is home affairs and its archaic approach to immigration, which makes it hard even for CEOs of foreign companies to live and work in SA, whereas recent speeches by Ramaphosa have emphasised the need to attract investment and skills. The problem is that these issues have been well flagged, and the question that will be asked is why we need yet another committee to tell us what we already know.



The people of SA are crying out for action, and the danger with the latest committee is that it will be seen as just another example of the government kicking the difficult, and not-so-difficult, decisions down the road. South Africans want the government to get on with its core business of governing, and stop outsourcing leadership to committees.

Action was needed on these issues in February 2018, and well before. We can’t afford to wait for yet another report that’s likely to end up gathering dust.