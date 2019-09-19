Economy

Reserve Bank keeps repo rate at 6.5%, as expected

19 September 2019 - 15:10 Lynley Donnelly
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The SA Reserve Bank erred on the side of caution, keeping interest rates steady on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

Only four of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting a rate cut. 

The Bank’s monetary policy committee made the decision against a backdrop of looser monetary policy globally, with the US Federal Reserve announcing a 25-basis-point cut on Wednesday evening. 

The Fed’s decision was not unanimous, however, and economists have noted that it appears fairly divided on the appropriate path for future interest rates. 

“Central banks in advanced economies have provided more monetary accommodation, helping ease global financial conditions,” Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday. “Downside risks from escalating trade and geo-political tensions remain pronounced.”

The bank revised its inflation forecast for 2019 down slightly to 4.2%, from 4.4%. 

The projections for 2020 remain unchanged at 5.1%, with a small revision up for 2021 to 4.7% (up from 4.6%).

The Bank retained its growth forecasts at 0.6% for 2019 — but revised down its forecasts for 2020 to 1.5%, from 1.8%; and 1.8% for 2021 down from 2%. 

The rand has benefited from improvement in global sentiment, Kganyago said, but investors remain concerned about domestic growth prospects and fiscal risks. 

donnellyl@businesslive.co.za

Lesetja Kganyago on defending the Reserve Bank’s independence

Accolades have been heaped on SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago for his bold defence of the Bank against political interference
Features
11 hours ago

Rand improves against dollar as US Fed cuts interest rate

The SA Reserve Bank is also set to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday
Markets
5 hours ago

Inflation accelerated faster in August than economists expected

However, the uptick remains within the SA Reserve Bank’s target range of between 3% and 6%
Economy
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Fed cuts rates as voting shows division among policymakers

World / Americas

Mixed economic signals a poser ahead of interest rate decision

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: MPC expected to hold off on another cut

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.