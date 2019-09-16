DUMA GQUBULE: A growth plan that frustrates and offends
The Treasury’s document proves the government is disconnected from the people it is meant to serve
16 September 2019 - 14:31
I have never worked so hard as I have speaking to South Africans from Sandton to Khayelitsha over the past week, helping them make sense of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s plan to grow the economy. As I spent the day with unemployed activists at a workshop organised by the Tshisimani Centre in Cape Town to help them analyse the plan, it became clear how disconnected the government is from the people it is meant to serve.
“This is a document for the elite. We don’t have money for internet to get access to it,” one participant said. Most people could not understand the strategy’s dense terminology and repetitive language.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.