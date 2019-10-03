Sketchy ANC plan lacks detail on structural reforms
Some economists say the party seems to have avoided detailed discussion of issues that would lead to confrontation
03 October 2019 - 05:10
The ANC announced its plans on how to revive the economy on Wednesday, tabling a lengthy list of interventions, most of which were contained in the National Development Plan of 2011, which the party has reiterated year after year without implementing.
Reactions from economists to the strategy were a mixed bag — with some saying that the severity of the country’s economic difficulties appeared to have moved the national executive committee (NEC) towards greater consensus on some issues. Others, however, said the party appeared to have avoided detailed discussion of issues that would lead to confrontation between factions in the party or key labour partners.
