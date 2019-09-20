National No evidence Jacob Zuma was poisoned Although former state security minister David Mahlobo said Zuma was treated in Russia, the NPA could find no proof in agency files BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute anyone over the alleged poisoning of former president Jacob Zuma, saying that there was no evidence of such an act against him.

"There is no evidence that Mr Zuma was poisoned," acting KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions, advocate Elaine Zungu said in a letter to the Hawks. In fact, Zuma had not provided a statement detailing the alleged poisoning attempt on his life at all. "So I am unable to even refer to him as ‘the complainant’", she said.