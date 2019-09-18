Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The disintegration of the EFF’s revolution Even if you are in the hate business, as all the great fascists knew only too well, you have to attach your hate to something concrete BL PREMIUM

Three years ago, the EFF was absolutely focused. There was Jacob Zuma, there was Nkandla and state capture, and he had to go. The message and the purpose was absolute and powerful. In the background there was the question of “the land”. The EFF was both morally compatible with the zeitgeist and the determining of it.

Today, the EFF can be found flailing around on a hundred different issues. The party is almost always on the defensive as their romance with the mainstream media, much like Julius Malema’s relationship with Zuma, has turned from coddling to condemnation. There is no singular direction or purpose. The EFF is like the beam of light that enters a glass prism and refracts into a thousand colours.